Prairie Lithium Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Prairie Lithium Corporation announces the completion of a $7,506,000 private placement, of common shares and convertible debentures, led by PFM Capital Inc.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more