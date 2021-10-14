Gibson Recognized For Sustainability/ESG Performance; Solidifies Leadership Commitment To Net Zero By 2050

Gibson Energy Inc. reports it has received the top “AAA” rating from MSCI ESG Ratings, being only one of three companies globally in the Oil & Gas Refining, Marketing, Transportation & Storage industry and the only company in North America in that industry, to receive this leadership rating.

