Sproule Special Market Report: Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Global Market Outlook And Project Considerations

Carbon Capture, Storage and Utilization (“CCUS”) is increasingly becoming a key part of potential pathways to net zero. CCUS mitigates the carbon footprint of existing emitters, reduces historical emissions through direct air capture, and supports the production of low-carbon hydrogen. Despite these attributes, historical CCUS development has been slow – but that’s changing. In this recent special report, Sproule examines the current state of the global CCUS market and its role in achieving net zero emissions, as well as key drivers underpinning a successful CCUS project with a focus on capture costs, geology, and regulatory considerations.

