Razor Announces Proposed Private Placement

Razor Energy Corp. says it will be entering into subscription agreements with Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), on behalf of certain of its clients, and certain members of management to purchase common shares of Razor for a subscription price of 84 cents per Razor share.

