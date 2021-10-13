Search
Fossil Fuels Make ‘Major Contributions” To Global Energy Mix To 2050, But Crude Demand Falls In All Scenarios: IEA

Liquid, gaseous and solid fuels of various types will “continue to make a major contribution to the global energy mix” through to 2050 though oil demand, for the first time, shows an eventual decline in all scenarios, says the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its World Energy Outlook 2021 (WEO-2021) report released this morning.

