CPAWS Report Highlights Potential Of Seismic Line Restoration For Caribou Protection

The area surrounding Moon Creek near Grande Cache holds potential for large gains in establishing undisturbed habitat via targeted restoration of seismic lines, which would greatly benefit the region’s caribou populations, says a newly-released Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) report.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more