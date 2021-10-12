Search
Molten Salt Reactors Revived From Early Days Of Nuclear Age Promoted For Safety, Flexibility

But for some fateful decisions made in the early days of the nuclear age, fission reactor designs may have taken an entirely different route, where meltdowns could have been avoided and the power of the atom may have spread to many other applications unsuited to today’s water-cooled reactor design virtually universally adopted.

