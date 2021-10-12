High Heat Molten Salt SMRs Fit For Alberta Purposes

Nuclear power plants have long been considered to supply the ravenous heat and power needs of bitumen production. But reactors of the past never quite fit the bill.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more