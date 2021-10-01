Enbridge CEO Says Capital Investment Aligned With ESG Goals, Target

Why and where Enbridge Inc. invests capital into its operations is a “very important test of our ESG commitment and another way that we internalize it,” says president and CEO Al Monaco.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more