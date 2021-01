Environment Canada Seeking Comments On Proposed Clean Fuel Standard Regulations

Stakeholders will have until March 4, 2021, to review and submit comments on the federal government’s proposed Clean Fuel Standard regulations designed to help Canada achieve its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

