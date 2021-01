Western Canadian Government Land Sale Totals Sink To $38.16 Million For 2020

A land sale schedule interrupted by COVID-19 — with postponed sales in Alberta and B.C. — produced just $38.16 million in bonus bids for governments in Western Canada in 2020.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more