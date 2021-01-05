2020 BC Government Update #3, Jan. 13 — Register Now
Join us to hear representatives from both the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and the BC Oil and Gas Commission.
AGENDA:
- Welcome and Opening Comments – CSUR (Brad Hayes) (10 minutes)
- Opening Comments and Agenda – Ken Paulson (5 minutes)
- Technical Research Updates (1 hour)
- Water — Suzan Lapp
- Methane — Michelle Schwabe/Kevin Parsonage
- Induced Seismicity — Stu Venables
This webinar is supported by the Province of British Columbia.
Location: Zoom Webinar **PRE-REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY**
Date/Time Information: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 (from 10:00 to 11:15am MST)
For more Information and Registration visit https://www.csur.com/events/#id=10214&wid=401&cid=1194 (Early Registration exclusive for members.)
