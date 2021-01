New Health Order Restricts Workforce Numbers On Major B.C. Industrial Projects

Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. says that over the coming days it will be reviewing with its contractors the impact of a Dec. 29, 2020 public health order that sets out a staggered remobilization process after the holidays for five major industrial projects in northern B.C.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more