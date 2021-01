Ensign Starts Off New Year With Delisting Of Eight Rigs; Predator, AKITA Also Delist Rigs

Ensign Energy Services Inc. started off 2021 by delisted eight drilling rigs, effective Jan. 1, including three AC cantilever triples, three mechanical telescoping doubles, one mechanical stiff single, and one hydraulic stiff single.

