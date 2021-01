Shell Canada VP Sees More Global Potential For B.C. Gas Industry

Tangible and “quite sizable” efficiency gains are continuing to increase the global competitiveness of the Canadian natural gas industry, says a Shell Canada executive.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more