PSAC Increases 2021 Drilling Forecast By 750 Wells

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) now estimates 3,350 wells will be drilled (rig released) in 2021, up from 2,600 wells in the initial forecast released late last year.

“As expected global economic recovery gradually restores demand, it is helping to improve cash flows and balance sheets for our members’ oil and gas customers,” said Elizabeth Aquin, PSAC’s interim president and chief executive officer.

The revised outlook is based on a stronger average crude price of US$50/bbl (WTI), natural gas prices of C$2.60/mcf (AECO) and a slightly stronger loonie, averaging 79 cents to the greenback.

“The strengthened commodity price outlook today versus what was expected back in [October 2020] is welcome news for our members who provide the service, supply and manufacturing for energy development.”

For its part, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) anticipates approximately $27.3 billion of capital spending for this year, which is up from an estimated $24 billion of investment in 2020. The association says its forecast represents a stabilizing of industry investment and the beginning of a longer-term economic recovery.

While still below the $35.2 billion invested in 2019 and modest compared to the $81 billion spent in 2014, it is an encouraging sign for the oilfield services firms that PSAC represents, said Aquin. “The downturn and pandemic have taken a heavy toll on the sector. This boost to investment in new activity is welcome news that the exploration and production companies still see potential and opportunity in Canada.”

During a recent interview with the Bulletin, Aquin said most OFS companies are maintaining a “wait-and-see” approach until there is more customer capital spending certainty. She added that PSAC members likely will remain focused on maintenance expenditures this year, even if producers increase their capital spending slightly overall.

“Customers, no doubt, will be monitoring the situation for opportunities to improve the utilization and returns from their current fleet before spending on any new equipment, unless they get contracts for it.”

According to PSAC’s forecast update, activity levels in the first half of 2021 likely will account for 47 per cent of the year’s total versus 64 per cent last year (before the full impact of blockades, project cancellations, and COVID-19 hammered the energy sector). The association anticipates increased activity, year-over-year, in the back half of 2021. About 67 per cent of wells will focus on oil, 30 per cent will focus on natural gas, and the rest will be service wells.

Provincial breakdown

On a provincial basis, PSAC now expects 1,632 wells will be drilled in Alberta and 1,189 wells for Saskatchewan, representing year-over-year increases of 184 and 111 wells, respectively.

The association expects British Columbia will increase activity from 367 wells in 2020 to 420 wells in 2021.

Meanwhile, at 90 wells, PSAC anticipates Manitoba drilling activity to increase modestly from 83 wells in 2020. At 19 wells for 2021, activity in Eastern Canada should increase nominally from its 2020 figure of 16 wells.

Unfortunately, suggested Aquin, industry uncertainty persists due to further environmental measures and expected costs from the federal government’s new environment and economy plan, clean fuel standard, and a net-zero emissions accountability act. What it all means for Canadian competitiveness and capital investment remains unclear even as the new U.S. president signs his country onto the Paris Accord, forging a green agenda that may level the playing field.

“All of Canada’s new measures will increase costs to industry and consumers alike,” she added. “Increasing carbon taxes to $170/tonne in such a short period of time will undoubtedly raise prices on everything from groceries to heating homes to consumer goods, and all at a time when economic recovery is fragile, employment levels far from robust, and revenues are needed to continually develop new technologies necessary to meet climate goals.”