Cenovus CEO Says Layoffs Almost Complete, Non-Core Assets Will Be Sold

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s top executive confirmed this morning that the company is well on its way to slashing 20 to 25 per cent of its combined workforce of about 8,600 employees that was on the payroll post-merger with Husky Energy Inc.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more