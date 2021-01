Perpetual Appeal In PwC Sequoia Litigation Dismissed By Alberta Court Of Appeal

The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Perpetual Energy Inc., Perpetual Operating Trust, Perpetual Operating Corp. and Susan Riddell Rose seeking summary dismissal of a claim by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT, in its capacity as the trustee in the bankruptcy of Sequoia Resources Corp.

