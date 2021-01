Lauerman: Russia Is Gaining Control Over OPEC+

In Putin’s Masterstroke, the fifth and final article in my Oil Price War 4.0 Series last April, I argued President Vladimir Putin agreeing to the massive output cuts at the historic OPEC+ meeting that month did not signify capitulation and the end of his price war to permanently maim the U.S. shale oil industry, but merely a tactical retreat.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more