B.C. Regulator, Halfway River First Nation ‘Enhance’ Pre-Application Engagement

The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) and Halfway River First Nation (HRFN) have “enhanced” existing guidance on pre-application engagement under the HRFN Oil and Gas Consultation Agreement (OGCA).

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more