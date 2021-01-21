Majority Female-Owned Land Surveying Firm Marks Significant ESG Milestone

Universal Geomatics Solutions Corp. (UGS) announces that it has become a majority female-owned business, after recent share transactions within its existing shareholder group.

This is a significant milestone for environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance at UGS, said the geomatics company, which provides client-focused solutions in land surveying, construction support, mapping, and project management to a variety of industries, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

UGS said it champions best-in-class initiatives in sustainability for industry. Diversity and inclusion are critical to the company’s ongoing success and UGS “is proud that its commitment to equal opportunity is now evident within its ownership structure.”

Mandy Lunn, VP Strategic Sustainability & Innovations at UGS, said: “One of the first things I noticed when I started working for Universal was the level of diversity in the boardroom. This company and its ownership team have impressed me over the years with all that they have managed to accomplish, but this is truly momentous.”