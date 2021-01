Keystone XL Pipeline To Be Suspended If Presidential Permit Revoked, Says TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation says it will suspend advancement of the Keystone XL pipeline as a result of today’s expected decision by incoming president Joe Biden to revoke its presidential permit.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more