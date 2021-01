Lauerman: Moving On Quickly Could Cut Alberta’s Losses On Keystone XL Bet

Joe Biden will be cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline expansion (KXL) as one of his first acts after being inaugurated president of the U.S., based on news reports over the weekend, costing Alberta taxpayers at least part of the UCP government’s $1.5-billion equity investment in the project, and possibly much more.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more