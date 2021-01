Energy Species: Avatar Participants Will Try To Solve One of Humanity’s Greatest Challenges

The story of humanity largely is the story of harnessing energy, suggests Kevin Krausert, chief executive officer and co-founder of Avatar Innovations Inc. Perhaps for hundreds of thousands of years, he notes, the human species existed in the dark and cold, quite literally, before mastering the “transformational tool” that is fire.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more