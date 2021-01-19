Applications Of Rate And Pressure Transient Analysis In Huff-n-Puff Gas EOR For Unconventional Reservoirs — Technical Webinar, Jan. 26

Summary

Gas injection huff and puff (HnP) has been successfully applied in parts of Eagle Ford over the past few years. The success is attributed to gas and oil miscibility achieved by injection of gas at high pressure and rate in a contained hydraulic fracture system with a considerable stimulated volume. Two key preliminary steps in gas HnP modeling include characterization of reservoir fluid (and its interaction with injected gas) and evaluation of hydraulic fracture system. This study focuses on applications of simplified analytical tools in characterization of multi-fractured horizontal wells and estimation of stimulated reservoir size.

Rate-transient analysis (RTA) is a tool for identification of flow regimes and estimation of key performance metrics for multi-fractured horizontal wells. The flow regimes include enhanced fractured region (EFR), bilinear flow, transient linear flow, transitional flow, and boundary-dominated flow. In this study, the size of stimulated rock and total effective fracture area are estimated using an RTA method. Furthermore, diagnostics fracture injection tests (DFITs) and pressure buildup tests are used to characterize the multi-fractured horizontal wells for the purpose of gas EOR evaluation. Pressure interference tests are also used to quantify the conductivity of connecting fractures between communication wells. The methods are applied to field cases from Montney and other unconventional formations in North America and the results are presented.

This study helps the engineers and managers with reservoir and hydraulic fracture characterization and the screening process for gas HnP candidates. The outputs of these methods serve as first pass of SRV size for more detailed numerical modeling studies.

