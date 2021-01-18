Peyto Seeking Senior Geophysicist

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. is one of Alberta’s most successful natural gas exploration and production companies with over 20 years of history profitably developing resource plays within the Alberta Deep Basin. Over the past decade, Peyto has identified and drilled over 1,000 horizontal gas wells and has a need for the following geoscience position to complement our strong technical team to grow an already vast inventory of opportunities into 2021 and beyond.

We have an immediate opening for a full time Senior Geophysicist in our Calgary office.

Applicants should have:

10 – 15 years of stratigraphic and structural interpretation experience primarily within the Alberta Deep Basin

Prospecting experience targeting channel reservoirs using both 2D and 3D seismic

Experience using AVO and pre-stack seismic inversion techniques

Experience supporting horizontal well operations (depth modelling, geo-steering).

Experience supervising seismic processing

Experience with 2Dand 3D seismic design and acquisition projects

A team-based approach to exploration and development, good communication skills and be comfortable working independently when required

A minimum of a Bachelor of Science degree in Geophysics or related discipline

APEGA status as a Professional Geophysicist or eligibility to acquire it.

The successful candidate will become part of a small, tight knit team focused on the development and growth of Peyto’s assets in 2021 and beyond.

Individuals interested in this rewarding opportunity are encouraged to submit resumes in confidence by January 29, 2021 to:

Human Resources

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Suite 300, 600 – 3rd Ave. S.W.

Calgary, AB T2P 0G5

Or

careers@peyto.com

We wish to express our thanks to all applicants for their interest and effort in applying for the position; however, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.