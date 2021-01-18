Peyto Seeking Senior Geologist

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. is one of Alberta’s most successful natural gas exploration and production companies with over 20 years of history profitably developing resource plays within the Alberta Deep Basin. Over the past decade, Peyto has identified and drilled over 1,000 horizontal gas wells and has a need for the following geoscience position to complement our strong technical team to grow an already vast inventory of opportunities into 2021 and beyond.

We have an immediate opening for a full time Senior Geologist in our Calgary office.

Applicants should have:

10 – 15 years of well-rounded exploration and development experience focused primarily in the Alberta Deep Basin

Experience handling horizontal geological well operations

A team-based approach to exploration and development, good communication skills and be comfortable working independently when required

A minimum of a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology or equivalent discipline

APEGA status as a Professional Geologist or eligibility to acquire it.

The successful candidate will become part of a small very active, well-seasoned multi-disciplined team focused on pursuing drilling opportunities across multiple Cretaceous zones in the Edson area of western Alberta.

Individuals interested in this rewarding opportunity are encouraged to submit resumes in confidence by January 29, 2021 to:

Human Resources

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Suite 300, 600 – 3rd Ave. S.W.

Calgary, AB T2P 0G5

Or

careers@peyto.com

We wish to express our thanks to all applicants for their interest and effort in applying for the position; however, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.