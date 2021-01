Cardinal Capex To Focus On Reactivations, Pipeline And Facility Upgrades

Cardinal Energy Ltd. plans a capital program of $25 to $30 million for 2021 focused on reactivations, continued upgrades to its pipeline and facility infrastructure, and increasing CO2 injection at the Midale enhanced oil recovery project.

