Court Dismisses Balance Of PwC Claim Against Perpetual

Perpetual Energy Inc. says Alberta Court of Queen's Bench has summarily dismissed the balance of the statement of claim against it filed by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT, in its capacity as trustee in bankruptcy of Sequoia Resources Corp.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more