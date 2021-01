Better Uses For Bitumen Could Be A Boon For Pipeline Access

Combusting bitumen products in internal combustion car and truck engines, its major use right now, may amount to sending a much more valuable commodity up in smoke.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more