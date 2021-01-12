Register For The SPE Thermal Well Integrity And Design Symposium To Learn, Connect And Network With Industry Colleagues On 26-28 January

Don't miss the SPE Virtual Thermal Well Integrity and Design Symposium, rescheduled for 26–28 January 2021, the premier industry event of the thermal well community where participants share their recent experiences, solutions, and on-going challenges associated with the design, drilling, operation, and decommissioning of thermal wells.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn, connect and network with a focused group of Thermal Well professionals. SPE is relying on industry support for our virtual events to get us through the pandemic until the time we can meet in person again.

Opening Keynote Session - Pandemic Pandemonium–Keeping Wells Healthy During Challenging Times

Throughout the COVID 19 pandemic, many thermal and unconventional producers internationally have had to shut in wells for extended periods, operate with a reduced budget, and a reduced workforce capacity.

This keynote session will explore topics related to the pandemic and well integrity prioritization, industry collaboration, technological initiatives, ruling governments changing, and the industry rebounding from this pandemic.

Featuring speaker: Cam Matthews, C-FER Technologies

Ask the Experts Panel Session

Join us for a thought-provoking session where you can ask the experts all things related to thermal well integrity and design.

Panelists:

Andrew MacPherson, AER

Barkim Demirdal, CNRL

Gina Wozney, Harvest Energy

Mirko Zatka, formely Shell

Russ Bacon, formely Imperial

Zach Linkewich, formerly Greenfire Oil and Gas

More Technical Program Highlights

Five Technical Sessions: 1) Casing and Well Design, 2) FCD's and Sand Control, 3) Failure Detection, 4) SCVFs, and 5) Case Studies

Three Breakout Sessions: 1) Infill Well Challenges, 2) Shut-Ins and Suspensions, and 3) Monitoring Tools – a chance to join your thermal well peers to discuss issues

A Panel Session on International Well Integrity Learnings

Two Virtual Training Courses - 25 January 2021

