Natural Gas Innovation Fund Supporting Demonstration Of Natural Gas Heat Pumps In Canadian Market

The Natural Gas Innovation Fund (NGIF) has announced an investment of $525,500 in the Canadian multi-unit demonstration of a natural gas heat pump developed by ThermoLift, a manufacturer based out of Stony Brook, N.Y.

