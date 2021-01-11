Bonterra Continues To Recommend Shareholders Reject Obsidian Offer

Bonterra Energy Corp. says it has “carefully reviewed” the notice of extension, variation and change filed by Obsidian Energy Ltd. for the unsolicited bid to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Bonterra in exchange for shares of Obsidian, and continues to strongly recommend that Bonterra shareholders take no action and reject the hostile bid by not tendering their shares.

