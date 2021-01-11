2020 BC Government Update #3, Jan. 13 — Register Now

Join us to hear representatives from both the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and the BC Oil and Gas Commission.

AGENDA:

Welcome and Opening Comments – CSUR (Brad Hayes) (10 minutes)

Opening Comments and Agenda – Ken Paulson (5 minutes)

Technical Research Updates (1 hour) Water — Suzan Lapp Methane — Michelle Schwabe/Kevin Parsonage Induced Seismicity — Stu Venables



This webinar is supported by the Province of British Columbia.

Location: Zoom Webinar **PRE-REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY**

Date/Time Information: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 (from 10:00 to 11:15am MST)

For more Information and Registration visit https://www.csur.com/events/#id=10214&wid=401&cid=1194 (Early Registration exclusive for members.)