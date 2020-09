E3 Metals Awarded Alberta Innovates Grant

E3 Metals Corp., an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced the receipt of a government grant totalling $98,798 from Alberta Innovates that will assist in funding a project to determine the development plan and costs of brine production from the Leduc reservoir in Alberta.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more