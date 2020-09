Canadian Growth Helps The Bottom Line For Pipeline Specialist STATS

STATS Ltd. is confident its 2020 performance and activity levels will be broadly consistent with those of 2019, despite a pandemic and falling oil prices. The company generated $67.3 million in revenue and $9.6 million earnings before interest taxation depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), according to its annual accounts as at Dec. 31, 2019.

