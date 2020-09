NGTL North Corridor Expansion Recommended For Federal Approval

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is recommending to the federal cabinet that it approve NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.’s (NGTL) North Corridor expansion project to transport gas from the Peace River Project Area to growing intra-basin markets in the North of Bens Area.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more