Inventor Of Oilsands Upgrading Tech Touts Calgary As Hub For Catalyst And Nanoparticle Technologies

Pedro Pereira-Almao is convinced the in-situ bitumen and heavy oil upgrading technology he and his team at the University of Calgary have developed can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80 per cent by eliminating the use of steam, while drastically reducing production costs and rendering SAGD technology virtually obsolete.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more