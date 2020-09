Newfoundland and Labrador Releases 2020 Oil and Gas Resource Assessment

An independent oil and gas resource assessment of 15,000 square kilometres within the Orphan Basin offshore Newfoundland and Labrador has identified potential resources of 11.1 billion bbls of oil and 24.5 tcf of natural gas.

