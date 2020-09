Indigenous Alliance Plans To Invest In Keystone Welcomed By Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has welcomed Tuesday’s announcement by Natural Law Energy (NLE), an Indigenous treaty energy alliance, that it wants to pursue an equity interest in TC Energy Corporation’s Keystone XL pipeline and other potential related midstream and power projects.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more