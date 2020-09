CEPA Report Shows Improved Performance In 2019

Members of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) upped their game in 2019, reporting a total of only nine incidents, including one significant natural gas leak and no significant liquids spills, on pipeline rights-of-way.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more