September 2020 – CSUR Technical Webinar



September 10th, 2020

“What really matters when it comes to reservoir characterization and well performance? A case study from the Duvernay Formation.”

One of the most frequent questions we get from clients across the globe at Core Laboratories is on well performance. Operators are often questioning their lower production rates, and sometimes their higher rates, compared to competitors in their vicinity. The situation is no different in Canada. As data is more readily available competition between acreages/land holdings and operators can be fierce, but in a polite way.

The Duvernay Formation is Canada's own quintessential unconventional shale play which is often compared in some ways to the Eagle Ford Formation in South Texas. With successes in the condensate/volatile oil window in the Kaybob area, and more recently the oil window in the East Shale Basin, many operators have dabbled in the Duvernay wanting a piece of the pie; however, they often come up a little short. Is this due to the variable reservoir quality across the basin/maturity windows? Probably. Could this be due to variations in completion/stimulation designs and how the wells are produced? Likely. Who can we blame for poor well performance, the geologist or the engineer? Maybe the more important question to be asking is what can we learn from this well and what can we do next time to improve the result?

The first part of this presentation will summarize the geology and reservoir quality in each of the key areas. The second part will summarize variable completion designs including lateral length, proppant used, and total fluid volume, to name a few.

Knowing all these parameters is great, but what we do with them is key. We are entering a period where big data and analytics are king, but we are struggling to conceptualize this into our workflows. This presentation will take a holistic look at these datasets and determine the most important parameters that inevitably make the Duvernay tick.

PRESENTED BY Carolyn Currie, Core Laboratories Canada.

MODERATED BY Ryan Macauley, Chevron Canada.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Thursday, September 10, 2020 (from 10h00 to 11h00)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website