Lack Of Regulations And Incentives Holding Geothermal Back

According to just about anyone who has studied it, geothermal heat and power alone could fuel our energy hungry economies for centuries — with the low- to zero-emissions output needed to meet climate targets. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, it represents a sustainable, renewable and practically inexhaustible fuel supply that could power the global electric grid many times over.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more