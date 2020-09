California Blackouts A Lesson In Not Rushing Green Transition; Important Role For Natgas

A series of rolling blackouts on California’s renewable energy-dependent power grid during a mid-August heat wave should serve as a cautionary tale against rushing the green energy transition and highlighted the important role natural gas needs to play going forward, say some industry experts.

