Turboexpander Technology Promises Lower Carbon Footprint For Power Generation

After securing a $2.4 million grant from Emissions Reductions Alberta through its Natural Gas Challenge, Anax Power is finalizing a pilot site in Alberta for its turboexpander technology that can generate clean power from natural gas, without combustion.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more