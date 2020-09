Province Announces $52 Million In Methane Reduction Programs Through TIER

The Alberta government on Friday announced $52 million for methane programs that it expects will create jobs in the oil and gas sector and cut about 1.5 megatonnes of emissions right away, while also setting the stage for future job growth and reduced emissions after projects are complete.

