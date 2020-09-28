CSUR Technical Webinar #3: Seismic Analysis For Unconventional Reservoir

Unconventional oil and gas reservoirs can benefit greatly from detailed seismic analysis when it comes to determining the type and variation of rock formations within an area of interest. The dataset used in the study area consisted of over 500 km of 2D seismic data with 19 wells of varying depths and quality to tie into the analysis. The talk will cover the geophysical methods used in the study such as p-wave analysis, seismic inversion and facies classifications and how this was used to map the formation distributions and thicknesses within the area. As a result insights can be provided as to the environments of deposition of the three key resource plays as well as guide plans for future exploration and development.

PRESENTER: Kathleen Dorey, Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website