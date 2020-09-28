Aberdeen Selected As Home Of ‘Green’ Hydrogen Production Facility

The centre of the North Sea petroleum industry has been selected as the home for the world’s first offshore floating hydrogen facility to produce hydrogen from wind power.

Developer Environmental Resources Management is aiming to deliver a two-megawatt prototype in 2024 for the Dolphyn project, off the coast of Aberdeen, Scotland. A 10-MW full scale pre-commercial facility for the ‘green’ hydrogen project is planned to follow by 2027, with full scale commercialization shortly afterwards.

The selection of Aberdeen confirms the benefits of the oil and gas industry’s expertise, sector leaders said today.

“In tough times it’s encouraging to see a growing buzz around our changing industry, which has the essential expertise to help the U.K. meet its climate ambitions by 2050 and power the green recovery,” said Mike Tholen, sustainability director with Oil & Gas UK (OGUK), the leading representative body for the sector.

“The Dolphyn project is a great example of how this change is benefitting energy communities, bringing in new investment and creating exciting new roles for the future,” Tholen added.

Earlier this year, ERM was awarded £3.12m from the U.K. government to further the Dolphyn project.