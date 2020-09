Vermilion Outlines Options For French Crude As Grandpuits Shifts Focus

Earlier today, Total SA announced plans to convert its Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform for biofuels and bioplastics and will discontinue crude oil refining at the platform in the first quarter of 2021.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more