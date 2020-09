Trudeau Doubles Down On 2030 Climate Goal

The federal government has promised to immediately bring forward a plan to exceed Canada’s 2030 climate goal set by the previous Conservative government and to legislate a goal of net zero emissions by 2050 as part of its effort to “build back better” with long-term competitiveness and clean growth.

